Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,056,029 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 2,279,352 shares.The stock last traded at $80.04 and had previously closed at $79.52.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.99.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3255 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.
Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
