Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,056,029 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 2,279,352 shares.The stock last traded at $80.04 and had previously closed at $79.52.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.99.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3255 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VCLT. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,564,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 11,017 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Francis Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 433.0% during the 1st quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 139,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,882,000 after purchasing an additional 113,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

