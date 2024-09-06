Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV) is Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s 5th Largest Position

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,168 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,446 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value comprises about 3.1% of Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust owned 0.23% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value worth $19,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,616,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,771,000 after purchasing an additional 558,711 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 269,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,563,000 after buying an additional 24,467 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 116,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,415,000 after buying an additional 33,461 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the 2nd quarter valued at about $588,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 753,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,700,000 after acquiring an additional 84,477 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Value alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:VONV traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.82. The stock had a trading volume of 74,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,272. The company has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.50. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 1-year low of $62.92 and a 1-year high of $82.65.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Value

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.389 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.