Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) is Truepoint Inc.’s Largest Position

Truepoint Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,867,096 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140,394 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 12.8% of Truepoint Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Truepoint Inc. owned about 1.42% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $450,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 158,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,146,000 after acquiring an additional 23,079 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 4,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,810,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 36,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $78.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.79. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.61 and a 52 week high of $78.49.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

