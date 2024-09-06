Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Denver PWM LLC

Denver PWM LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 70.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,119 shares during the quarter. Denver PWM LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Bensler LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of VB opened at $225.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $225.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.96. The firm has a market cap of $55.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $236.96.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.