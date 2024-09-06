Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Impact Partnership Wealth LLC

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VB. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 82.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,429,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,705,000 after buying an additional 645,835 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,800,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 255.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 482,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,196,000 after buying an additional 346,493 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,627,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,042,000 after buying an additional 322,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,432,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,621,000 after buying an additional 224,843 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $225.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $236.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.96.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

