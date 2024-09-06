Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Bought by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 82.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,944 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 153.5% in the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Motco acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. American National Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 120.4% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded down $1.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $190.65. The company had a trading volume of 58,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,383. The company has a market cap of $28.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $190.23 and its 200 day moving average is $186.69. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $148.75 and a 52 week high of $201.31.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.