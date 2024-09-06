Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Position Increased by Altus Wealth Group LLC

Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,882 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Riverstone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 4,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $270.90 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $202.44 and a 52 week high of $279.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $270.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.19.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

