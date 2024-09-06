Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by 9258 Wealth Management LLC

9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,676,000. Vantage Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,810,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 3,362 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $169.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $165.66 and a 200 day moving average of $161.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.42 and a fifty-two week high of $172.98.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

