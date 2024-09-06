Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Shares Gap Up to $52.18

Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $52.18, but opened at $53.40. Varonis Systems shares last traded at $51.90, with a volume of 1,079,514 shares traded.

VRNS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Varonis Systems from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Varonis Systems from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Varonis Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.33.

Varonis Systems Stock Down 1.7 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $130.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.83 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 18.31% and a negative net margin of 16.97%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Vice Chairman James O’boyle sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total transaction of $3,828,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 494,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,219,578.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the first quarter valued at $716,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $706,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $575,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the first quarter worth about $3,344,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 562.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 19,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 16,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

