VELA Investment Management LLC Acquires 638 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

VELA Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 5,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,635 shares during the period. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $179.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $246.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $183.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $170.71 and its 200 day moving average is $171.06.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The firm had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.66%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $177.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.53.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

