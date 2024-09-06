VELA Investment Management LLC Has $1.19 Million Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

VELA Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,765 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.4% in the second quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,009 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 22.6% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 315 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 39.7% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 243 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 2,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total value of $541,497.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,826,204 shares in the company, valued at $365,441,682.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.57, for a total value of $3,891,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 418,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,354,386.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 2,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total transaction of $541,497.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,826,204 shares in the company, valued at $365,441,682.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,336,950 shares of company stock valued at $239,882,745. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on TMUS. StockNews.com raised T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded T-Mobile US to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.63.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $197.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $187.81 and its 200-day moving average is $173.71. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.40 and a twelve month high of $205.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.51.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.61 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.37%.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Stories

