VELA Investment Management LLC Has $6.51 Million Holdings in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

VELA Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 131,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 21,947 shares during the period. Greenbrier Companies accounts for about 2.0% of VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Greenbrier Companies were worth $6,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GBX. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Greenbrier Companies in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 404.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Greenbrier Companies during the first quarter worth about $206,000. 95.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Greenbrier Companies

In other news, SVP Laurie R. Dornan sold 5,935 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.92, for a total transaction of $302,210.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,182,667.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Greenbrier Companies Stock Performance

NYSE GBX opened at $47.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.42 and a 200-day moving average of $49.96. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $58.00.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 8th. The transportation company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.02). Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $820.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Greenbrier Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.41%.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

