VELA Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

VELA Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 155.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,885 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,022 shares during the period. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 263.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,294,746 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,639,279,000 after acquiring an additional 4,563,668 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at $619,404,000. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 28.0% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,071,950 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,255,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,973 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Autodesk by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,642,973 shares of the software company’s stock worth $406,554,000 after buying an additional 825,165 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,921,044 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $711,216,000 after buying an additional 479,559 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $251.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.26 billion, a PE ratio of 54.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.48. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.01 and a 12 month high of $279.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $247.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The software company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.15. Autodesk had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 64.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Autodesk from $239.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Autodesk to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Autodesk from $296.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on Autodesk from $316.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $254.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.21, for a total value of $248,831.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,264,960.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $129,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,418,010. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.21, for a total transaction of $248,831.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,264,960.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,275 shares of company stock valued at $14,220,661. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading

