VELA Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

VELA Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) by 84.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,020 shares during the quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Copa were worth $2,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Copa by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,923,752 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $417,134,000 after purchasing an additional 218,236 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Copa by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 294,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,050,000 after acquiring an additional 112,143 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Copa by 34.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 346,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,047,000 after acquiring an additional 89,354 shares in the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda increased its stake in Copa by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 281,573 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,934,000 after acquiring an additional 56,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its position in Copa by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 116,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,417,000 after purchasing an additional 55,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CPA opened at $89.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.48. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 12 month low of $78.12 and a 12 month high of $114.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Copa ( NYSE:CPA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.11. Copa had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The business had revenue of $819.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 14.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $1.61 per share. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Copa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.33%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CPA shares. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Copa from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Copa from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Copa from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Copa from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.83.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

