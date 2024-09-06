VELA Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

VELA Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 40.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 694 shares during the quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Linde by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LIN shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $477.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Linde from $490.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Linde from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Linde from $495.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $484.18.

Shares of Linde stock opened at $465.52 on Friday. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $361.02 and a 1 year high of $479.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $450.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $447.69. The company has a market capitalization of $222.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.94.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 19.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 15.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

