Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) Hits New 12-Month High at $620.00

Shares of Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $620.00 and last traded at $620.00, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $620.00.

Venator Materials Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $632.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $738.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -356.32 and a beta of 1.52.

About Venator Materials

Venator Materials Plc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of chemical products. It operates through two segments: Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment involves the creation of (TiO2) from titanium bearing ores and is a white inert pigment that provides whiteness, opacity and brightness to thousands of everyday items, including coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, food and personal care products.

