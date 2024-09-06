VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Shares Gap Up to $26.45

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $26.45, but opened at $27.20. VEON shares last traded at $27.20, with a volume of 113 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised VEON from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th.

Get VEON alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VEON

VEON Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.58.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $942.00 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VEON

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in VEON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of VEON during the first quarter worth $376,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM increased its holdings in VEON by 138.0% in the fourth quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 23,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in VEON by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 109,040 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in VEON by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 540,347 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,645,000 after buying an additional 44,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

About VEON

(Get Free Report)

VEON Ltd., a digital operator, provides connectivity and internet services in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan. It offers mobile telecommunications services, including value added and call completion, national and international roaming, wireless Internet access, mobile financial, and mobile bundle services; data connectivity, cross border transit, voice, Internet, and data services; fixed-line telecommunications using intercity fiber optic networks; and Internet-TV using Fiber to the building technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.