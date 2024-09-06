Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $107.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 180.62% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VERA. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vera Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.75.

Get Vera Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on VERA

Vera Therapeutics Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:VERA traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,869. Vera Therapeutics has a one year low of $9.24 and a one year high of $50.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.78 and its 200-day moving average is $39.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 21.43 and a quick ratio of 21.43. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.57 and a beta of 0.99.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.06). Equities research analysts predict that Vera Therapeutics will post -2.59 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vera Therapeutics news, CEO Marshall Fordyce sold 14,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $575,366.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 322,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,829,239.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 21.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vera Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares in the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vera Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.