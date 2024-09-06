Verge (XVG) Price Down 7% This Week

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 6th. During the last week, Verge has traded 7% lower against the US dollar. Verge has a total market cap of $54.85 million and approximately $1.78 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verge coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,746.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $298.52 or 0.00555416 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00010246 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.65 or 0.00118431 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.21 or 0.00314832 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00032442 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.59 or 0.00038314 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.62 or 0.00083027 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

