Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $210.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.81 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 6.78%. Verint Systems’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Verint Systems updated its FY25 guidance to $2.90 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 2.900-2.900 EPS.

Verint Systems Stock Up 0.8 %

Verint Systems stock opened at $26.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. Verint Systems has a fifty-two week low of $18.41 and a fifty-two week high of $38.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Verint Systems news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 375,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total transaction of $12,660,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 609,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,585,632.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Verint Systems news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 375,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total transaction of $12,660,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 609,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,585,632.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Peter Fante sold 4,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $161,662.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,622,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VRNT. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Verint Systems from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Verint Systems from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.17.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

Further Reading

