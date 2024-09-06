VersaBank Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (TSE:VBN)

VersaBank (TSE:VBN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th.

VersaBank Stock Performance

VersaBank (TSE:VBN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported C$0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$28.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$29.10 million.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded VersaBank to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th.

