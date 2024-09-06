Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Stock Price Up 2% Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) rose 2% during trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $76.81 and last traded at $76.67. Approximately 2,155,109 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 8,611,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.20.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRT has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Vertiv from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America upped their target price on Vertiv from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho upgraded Vertiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.22.

Vertiv Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $28.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.58.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 50.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertiv

In other news, insider Karsten Winther sold 44,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $3,593,470.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,254.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertiv

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vertiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 132.5% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

