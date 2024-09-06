Verus Financial Partners Inc. Acquires 4,073 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 518,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,073 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises 4.5% of Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $38,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. United Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, American National Bank grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 616.0% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $78.19 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.43 and a fifty-two week high of $78.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.25.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

