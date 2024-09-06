Verus Financial Partners Inc. Reduces Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. reduced its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,366 shares during the quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,355,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,346,193,000 after purchasing an additional 12,178,713 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 136.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,970,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $844,630,000 after purchasing an additional 10,370,768 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $329,792,000. ClearBridge Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,220,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,494,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,204,904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801,687 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D opened at $57.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $48.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.58. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.18 and a fifty-two week high of $58.13.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 137.63%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

