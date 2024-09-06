Verus Financial Partners Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF comprises approximately 0.2% of Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Verus Financial Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF worth $1,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 155,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,338,000 after acquiring an additional 75,623 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 119.8% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 152,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,476,000 after purchasing an additional 82,988 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 88,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,568,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 78,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,193,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter.

VTHR opened at $243.03 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $181.59 and a 12-month high of $250.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $242.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.776 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%.

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

