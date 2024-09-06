VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Receives $33.44 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.44.

Several equities analysts have commented on VICI shares. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho lifted their price target on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Friday, June 21st.

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $33.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. VICI Properties has a 1-year low of $26.63 and a 1-year high of $34.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.4325 per share. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 65.61%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in VICI Properties by 3,074.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 181,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,704,000 after acquiring an additional 176,115 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 16,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in VICI Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $347,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in VICI Properties by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 146,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,678,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in VICI Properties by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 19,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 3,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

