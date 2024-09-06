Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 211,637 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,364,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 211,637 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.64% of Zimmer Biomet worth $365,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,894 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 669 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. First Bancorp Inc ME grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 1,970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 9,514 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

ZBH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. UBS Group cut their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler downgraded Zimmer Biomet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Raymond James cut their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.41.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $104.47 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $133.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.11 and its 200 day moving average is $117.07. The stock has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 13.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.78%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

