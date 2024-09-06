Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 8,296 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,984,019 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 8,296 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $392,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 193 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,696,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research reports. New Street Research cut shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, August 19th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $274.00 to $258.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $230.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $735.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $224.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $278.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

