Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 41,903 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,853,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,903 shares during the period. Packaging Co. of America makes up 0.5% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 3.18% of Packaging Co. of America worth $520,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 26,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,789,000 after acquiring an additional 4,845 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 26,600.0% in the second quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 52,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,570,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Insider Activity at Packaging Co. of America

In other Packaging Co. of America news, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 5,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,057,752.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,539 shares in the company, valued at $5,012,794.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Packaging Co. of America news, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 5,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,057,752.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,012,794.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,177,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,077,128.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PKG

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

PKG opened at $203.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $143.82 and a 12-month high of $210.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $193.97 and a 200-day moving average of $186.11. The stock has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.77.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.06. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

(Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.