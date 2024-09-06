Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 9.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 471,632 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 49,752 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $262,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 346.2% in the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Steph & Co. increased its position in Adobe by 63.8% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 77 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price target (down previously from $680.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 7th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $603.79.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total transaction of $138,734.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,439,897.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total transaction of $138,734.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,439,897.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.60, for a total transaction of $85,254.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,186.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,523 shares of company stock worth $14,994,277 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Price Performance

ADBE stock opened at $567.93 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $433.97 and a 12-month high of $638.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $553.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $519.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.03, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.39 by $0.09. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.