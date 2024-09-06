Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,658,017 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 40,649 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 2.44% of Hologic worth $420,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hologic during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the first quarter worth $37,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Hologic during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Hologic by 24.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 691 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in Hologic by 81.1% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 775 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 5,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.99, for a total transaction of $417,575.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,476 shares in the company, valued at $858,927.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 5,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.99, for a total value of $417,575.07. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,476 shares in the company, valued at $858,927.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christiana Stamoulis sold 9,039 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $718,600.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,615,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,280 shares of company stock worth $1,469,973 in the last 90 days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HOLX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, August 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hologic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hologic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.60.

Hologic Stock Performance

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $80.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.02 and a twelve month high of $84.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.57. The firm has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.99.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. Hologic had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

