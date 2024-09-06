Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,080,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,657 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $333,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,010,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,222,000 after acquiring an additional 522,779 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 44.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,373,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $414,117,000 after acquiring an additional 425,207 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $102,886,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $67,476,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1,205.5% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 192,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,751,000 after acquiring an additional 178,211 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.69, for a total transaction of $341,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,694 shares in the company, valued at $3,312,342.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $329.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $329.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $309.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of 65.29 and a beta of 1.65. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $194.59 and a 12-month high of $372.93.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ZBRA shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $314.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $258.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $370.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.64.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

