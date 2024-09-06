Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 206,654 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,314,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 206,654 shares during the quarter. Camden Property Trust makes up approximately 0.5% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 4.05% of Camden Property Trust worth $470,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 2,187.5% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CPT shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $111.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.21.

Camden Property Trust Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE CPT opened at $124.11 on Friday. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $82.81 and a 52-week high of $127.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.37.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($1.27). The business had revenue of $387.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.76 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 7.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.98%.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

