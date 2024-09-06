Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 65,355 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,954,498 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,355 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.24% of Huntington Bancshares worth $236,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 140.9% during the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 354.9% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares during the period. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Brendan A. Lawlor sold 9,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $136,293.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,331.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Brendan A. Lawlor sold 9,050 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $136,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,331.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kendall A. Kowalski sold 5,747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $86,090.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,167.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 116,622 shares of company stock worth $1,762,904. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HBAN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Argus increased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.59.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of HBAN opened at $14.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.06 and a 200 day moving average of $13.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $15.24. The company has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.05.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 14.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 55.86%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

