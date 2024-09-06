Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,316,738 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 440,307 shares during the period. Target accounts for 0.6% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $639,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Target by 0.6% in the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,773 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Target by 20.8% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Target by 5.3% in the second quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Target by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,130 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Target from $147.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Target from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Target from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.68.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $7,140,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 303,843 shares in the company, valued at $48,210,768.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $7,140,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 303,843 shares in the company, valued at $48,210,768.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total value of $153,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,173.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE TGT opened at $151.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.19. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $102.93 and a 1-year high of $181.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $147.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.05.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $25.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.19 billion. Target had a return on equity of 33.10% and a net margin of 4.18%. Target’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.28%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

