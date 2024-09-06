VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS) Earns Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of VinFast Auto in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

VFS stock opened at $3.70 on Tuesday. VinFast Auto has a fifty-two week low of $2.26 and a fifty-two week high of $27.20. The company has a market capitalization of $78.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in VinFast Auto during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in VinFast Auto during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in VinFast Auto during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in VinFast Auto by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 153,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 24,235 shares in the last quarter.

VinFast Auto Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of electric vehicles (EV), e-scooters, and e-buses in Vietnam, Canada, and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Automobiles, E-scooter, and Spare Parts & Aftermarket Services. The Automobiles segment offers design, development, manufacturing, and sale of cars and electric buses, and related battery lease and battery charging services for electric cars and buses.

