Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on VSTO. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Aegis raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vista Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VSTO

Vista Outdoor Stock Down 0.4 %

VSTO stock opened at $38.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.32. Vista Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $23.33 and a fifty-two week high of $41.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.80. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -353.09 and a beta of 0.86.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.04. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 19.18% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The company had revenue of $644.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Vista Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vista Outdoor

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vista Outdoor by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,982,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,325,000 after purchasing an additional 54,189 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,161,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,056,000 after purchasing an additional 21,733 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 19.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,352,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,932,000 after purchasing an additional 218,018 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Vista Outdoor by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,318,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,002,000 after acquiring an additional 164,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vista Outdoor by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 815,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,110,000 after acquiring an additional 18,442 shares in the last quarter. 90.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vista Outdoor

(Get Free Report)

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.