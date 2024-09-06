Viva Energy Group Limited (VEA) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 8th

Viva Energy Group Limited (ASX:VEA – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, September 5th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a dividend of 0.067 per share on Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, September 8th.
Viva Energy Group Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.95.
About Viva Energy Group
