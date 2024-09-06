Viva Energy Group Limited (VEA) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 8th

Viva Energy Group Limited (ASX:VEA – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, September 5th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a dividend of 0.067 per share on Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, September 8th.

Viva Energy Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.95.

About Viva Energy Group

Viva Energy Group Limited operates as an energy company in Australia, Singapore, and Papua New Guinea. It operates through three segments: Convenience & Mobility, Commercial & Industrial, and Energy & Infrastructure. The Convenience & Mobility segment operates as an integrated convenience and fuel network under the Shell and Coles Express brands; and supplies fuels and lubricants through the Shell, Liberty, and Westside branded retail service stations.

