Vulcan Forged PYR Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $65.97 Million (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be purchased for $2.35 or 0.00004374 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market cap of $65.97 million and $3.22 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded down 9.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Vulcan Forged PYR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00008571 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000074 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53,686.41 or 1.00026077 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00008268 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00013226 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00007712 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR is a token. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 38,174,949.05878091 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 2.44523828 USD and is down -1.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 157 active market(s) with $2,456,555.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vulcan Forged PYR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vulcan Forged PYR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.