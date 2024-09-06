Vulcan Forged PYR Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.45 Million (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. Over the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market cap of $68.99 million and approximately $2.45 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be purchased for about $2.46 or 0.00004334 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00008571 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000071 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56,676.86 or 1.00040613 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00012942 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00007879 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007830 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About Vulcan Forged PYR

Vulcan Forged PYR is a token. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 38,176,211.97288434 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 2.47822614 USD and is up 1.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 156 active market(s) with $3,889,117.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

