W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Stake Boosted by Impact Partnership Wealth LLC

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 17.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,148,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,167,913,000 after purchasing an additional 169,897 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 689,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $571,042,000 after purchasing an additional 11,460 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $392,470,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 440,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $365,334,000 after purchasing an additional 10,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 265,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,688,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares during the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GWW. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $978.00 to $972.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Baird R W lowered W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $1,000.00 to $975.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,017.13.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $915.20, for a total transaction of $467,667.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,691,289.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $937.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $950.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $953.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $46.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.17. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $674.41 and a 1 year high of $1,034.18.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $9.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.58 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 53.25% and a net margin of 10.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.28 EPS. Research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 38.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $2.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.64%.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

