Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Price Target Lowered to $90.00 at B. Riley

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $92.00 to $90.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 73.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Monday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.60.

HCC stock traded down $1.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.98. 420,463 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 768,662. Warrior Met Coal has a one year low of $41.19 and a one year high of $75.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.19. The company has a current ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The firm had revenue of $396.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Warrior Met Coal news, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $750,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,629,550.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 23,148 shares of Warrior Met Coal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $1,739,572.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 340,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,587,447.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 10,000 shares of Warrior Met Coal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $750,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,629,550.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wulff Hansen & CO. grew its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 6,177.0% during the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 331,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,811,000 after purchasing an additional 326,269 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 33.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 974,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,137,000 after purchasing an additional 246,217 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP grew its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 68.9% during the second quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 482,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,264,000 after purchasing an additional 196,601 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,234,000. Finally, Merewether Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

