Waverton Investment Management Ltd Boosts Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,996,286 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 307,198 shares during the period. Schlumberger makes up 1.8% of Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Waverton Investment Management Ltd owned about 0.14% of Schlumberger worth $94,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLB. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 204.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 297.9% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in Schlumberger by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.
Schlumberger Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $41.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.01. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $40.96 and a 12 month high of $62.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.55.
Schlumberger Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.54%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have commented on SLB shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.
Insider Activity
In other Schlumberger news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 120,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total value of $6,056,326.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 247,699 shares in the company, valued at $12,432,012.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 120,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total value of $6,056,326.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 247,699 shares in the company, valued at $12,432,012.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 10,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $492,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,073,428.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 180,716 shares of company stock worth $9,048,624 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Schlumberger Company Profile
Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.
