Waverton Investment Management Ltd Buys 5,434 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 248,775 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,434 shares during the period. Intuit accounts for about 3.1% of Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Intuit were worth $163,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 4,601 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,338,139 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $836,377,000 after purchasing an additional 727,185 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Intuit by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 179,801 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 173.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,687,583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,304,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336,654 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 33.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,607 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,895,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $768.00 target price (up from $760.00) on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $745.00 to $740.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $760.00 price objective on the stock. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Intuit from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $716.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $621.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $173.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.23. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $473.56 and a 12-month high of $676.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $639.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $632.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

In other Intuit news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,061 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.27, for a total value of $690,997.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,682.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,061 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.27, for a total value of $690,997.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,682.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 27,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.16, for a total transaction of $16,198,606.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,524,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,870,020,221.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,308 shares of company stock worth $67,651,926 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

