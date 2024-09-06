Waverton Investment Management Ltd Increases Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 548,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd owned about 0.08% of American International Group worth $40,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AIG. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in American International Group during the fourth quarter worth about $724,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $948,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter worth $635,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of American International Group by 348.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 57,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,506,000 after acquiring an additional 44,797 shares during the period. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,699,000. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIG stock opened at $73.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.54. The company has a market capitalization of $48.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.06. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.72 and a twelve month high of $80.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.14). American International Group had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.88%.

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 1,932,609 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $56,432,182.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 292,271,027 shares in the company, valued at $8,534,313,988.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on AIG. TD Cowen lowered their target price on American International Group from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of American International Group from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of American International Group from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.88.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

