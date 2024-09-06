Waverton Investment Management Ltd Purchases 57,967 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,434 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 57,967 shares during the quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $25,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DHI. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 1.1% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 153,658 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 10.4% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Weaver Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the second quarter worth approximately $339,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the second quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Trading Down 0.2 %

DHI stock opened at $183.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 7.22. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $100.08 and a one year high of $193.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $169.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.94. The company has a market capitalization of $60.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.71.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $9.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.61 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.17%.

D.R. Horton declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on DHI. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $200.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $178.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.07.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Articles

