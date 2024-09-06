Waverton Investment Management Ltd Trims Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd lessened its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 23.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,589,447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,173,641,000 after purchasing an additional 336,588 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,038,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $470,536,000 after acquiring an additional 27,349 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 953,285 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $433,621,000 after acquiring an additional 218,506 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 716,832 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $324,897,000 after acquiring an additional 9,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 91.8% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 574,017 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $260,169,000 after purchasing an additional 274,680 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $635.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $480.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $483.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Melius upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $704.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $553.43.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 1.1 %

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $568.59 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $393.77 and a 52 week high of $578.73. The stock has a market cap of $136.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $522.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $477.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 95.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 46.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total transaction of $2,048,556.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,574,850.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

