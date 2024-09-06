Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth $30,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. FBN Securities upgraded CrowdStrike to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on CrowdStrike from $334.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on CrowdStrike from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $410.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $327.16.

NASDAQ CRWD traded down $2.99 on Friday, hitting $253.44. 323,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,393,774. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.59 and a fifty-two week high of $398.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $292.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $316.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $61.68 billion, a PE ratio of 483.83, a PEG ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.09.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $4,086,063.05. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 411,166 shares in the company, valued at $156,502,114.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $4,086,063.05. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 411,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,502,114.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $632,607.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,470,706.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,219 shares of company stock valued at $48,856,294. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

