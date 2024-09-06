Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,069 GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in GE Vernova by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

GEV stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $198.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 289,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,825,574. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $177.44. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.00 and a 1 year high of $204.19.

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.42 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $186.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. HSBC started coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $201.50 price target for the company. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.28.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

