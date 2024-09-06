Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 35.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,650 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blackstone Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 23,533,643 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $686,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,370 shares in the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1,368.4% in the first quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,468,440 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,440 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 24.5% in the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 5,089,794 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $148,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Payden & Rygel Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at $21,371,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $20,016,000. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on EPD shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.08.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Shares of EPD traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.02. 221,091 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,503,079. The company has a market cap of $63.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.75. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $25.61 and a 52-week high of $30.05.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $13.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.24%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.35%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

